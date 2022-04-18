National state of disaster declared after devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday evening that cabinet had resolved to declare a national state of disaster to provide relief to KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape which had been extensively damaged by floods.

“Tonight we are a nation that is united in our grief and pain," he said in an address to the nation.

Nearly 4,000 homes had been destroyed in KwaZulu-Natal and more than 40,000 people had been displaced by the floods.

"This is a humanitarian disaster that calls for a massive and urgent relief effort" said Ramaphosa.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE