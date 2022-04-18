×

News

WATCH LIVE | President Ramaphosa briefs SA on response to floods

By Herald Reporter - 18 April 2022

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 9pm on Monday on the government’s response to the catastrophic floods in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

This after a special cabinet meeting on Sunday where the government assessed the social and economic aftermath of flooding in the two provinces and work under way to provide relief and rebuild.

