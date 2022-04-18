WATCH LIVE | President Ramaphosa briefs SA on response to floods
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 9pm on Monday on the government’s response to the catastrophic floods in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.
This after a special cabinet meeting on Sunday where the government assessed the social and economic aftermath of flooding in the two provinces and work under way to provide relief and rebuild.
