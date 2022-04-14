Zweli Mkhize's daughter-in-law not off the hook in Digital Vibes saga

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has received a major boost in its quest to recover public funds paid to controversial company Digital Vibes.

This comes after the Special Tribunal gave the SIU the greenlight to go after four companies and an individual — the wife of former health minister Zweli Mkhize's son.

According to an order by judge Lebo Modiba, the SIU is now empowered to add the five to the review application to declare the Digital Vibes contract null and void and have it set aside.

Sithokozile Mkhize, wife of Dedani Mkhize will also potentially have to pay back R650K that went towards her beauty parlour.

The companies that will also face the SIU heat include ALL Out Trading owned by Dedani which allegedly benefited by just more than R1m.

Sirela Trading, which is owned by Yenziwe Sokhela, has also been joined for allegedly receiving R600,000.