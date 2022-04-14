New Brighton actress nails dream role in Netflix series

‘Savage Beauty’ pushes different narrative, says Ben-Mazwi

Premium By Zamandulo Malonde -

The premiere of SA’s latest Netflix original series, Savage Beauty, marks a new milestone for a New Brighton actress who has now secured six credits on the international streaming platform.



Nambitha Ben-Mazwi plays Linda Bhengu in the highly anticipated series, which is set to premiere on May 12...