Court intervenes as murder suspects coax co-accused in dock
Warned not to interfere with their co-accused as he pleaded to a string of charges on Wednesday, the court had to intervene when it became apparent there was whispering in the dock of the Gqeberha high court during proceedings.
Asked how he intended to plead to the six charges, Luxolo Peni, 24, mumbled inaudibly before prosecutor Velile Makasana stood up and told acting judge Jean Nepgen that he had overheard some of Peni’s co-accused seemingly instructing him on what to say...
