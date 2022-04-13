Register of members' interests reveals variety of gifts received by MPs in 2021

Bottles of expensive whisky and wines, blankets, bags, books, dresses and perfumes were some of the gifts that MPs received during 2021, the register of members’ interests shows.

The register was released by the joint committee on ethics and members’ interests on Tuesday.

Deputy president David Mabuza listed a number of gifts he received. Among those included a “box of goodies” of unknown value from Standard Bank , a box of surgical masks from “the SG’s office”, two blankets and two hats from Free State dikgosi (chiefs).

ANC MP Avin Botes fared better than the deputy president.

The biggest of his presents was a Lenovo laptop (approval was obtained from the presidency to retain the laptop), valued at around R12,000 from the ambassador of China.

Botes also received a box of “secret tea” from the Korean embassy valued at R500, a silver boat ornament valued at R900 from the ambassador of Oman, a bottle of whisky and box of chocolates from the ambassador of Morocco, a bottle of whisky and a bottle of wine from the Syrian ambassador.

Human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi listed a R15,999 Huawei P40 Pro 5G phone from Huawei, two traditional handbags worth R5,000, a traditional Musisi dress and bag valued at R2,500, two boxes of Yep Yep sparkling wines valued at R1,500 and two Drip sneakers valued at R2,000.

Labour and employment minister Thulas Nxesi listed a bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue Label valued at R2,400 and a bottle of Vilafonte red wine valued at R1,300 that he received from Platinum Distributors.

However, other ministers had no “gifts and hospitality” to declare.

They include mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe, police minister Bheki Cele, tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu, social development minister Lindiwe Zulu, public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille, minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele, agriculture, land reform and rural development minister Thoko Didiza and former public service and administration minister Ayanda Dlodlo.

Even leaders of the opposition parties had slim pickings when it came to gifts and hospitality tin 2021.

African Christian Democratic Party leader Kenneth Meshoe and UDM leader Bantu Holomisa had nothing to declare.

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone, though she had no gifts and hospitality to declare, listed a sponsorship in a form of a monthly hair treatment valued at R2,000 from Palladium Hair Co.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina listed a perfume worth R1,900 she received from a friend, a bag valued at R1,800 from a colleague and a dress valued at R4,000 from fellow MP Nobuhle Nkabane.

DA leader John Steenhuisen listed a lunch valued at R500 and an orchid plant valued at R400, both from the Taiwanese government and hotel accommodation in Somaliland by the Brenthurst Foundation.

EFF leader Julius Malema listed 12 gifts that he received. These included a number of books, “Xhosa traditional attire and beads” from AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo and a R1,000 donation from a “Soweto sympathiser”.

EFF MP Floyd Shivambu also listed a gift of beads of unknown value from King Dalindyebo and football stadium tickets valued at 250 euros for a match between Real Madrid and Sevilla in Spain, from La Liga.

The committee said at the closing date for the submission of disclosure forms on November 30 last year, four MPs had not submitted their disclosure forms.

“After notification to these members, their disclosure forms were submitted and their declarations form part of the register.”

