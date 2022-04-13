Moore looking to revive career at WP

Warriors player off to UK before heading to Cape Town for new season

By Amir Chetty -

Top-order batsman Eddie Moore is excited about the prospect of a change of scenery as he prepares to head back to England to captain Minster Cricket Club in the UK later in April before heading to Cape Town for the new season.



Moore will no longer don the shirt of the Gbets Warriors as he is out of contract and will join up with former teammates Basheer Walters and Yaseen Vallie in the colours of the Six-Gun Grill Western Province...