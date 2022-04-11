×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Pregnant woman killed in Gqeberha hit and run

11 April 2022
Bay police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a taxi collided with a pedestrian, killing her, in Gelvandale on Sunday
TRAGIC END: Bay police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a taxi collided with a pedestrian, killing her, in Gelvandale on Sunday
Image: FILE

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a pregnant 38-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Sunday afternoon.

The fatal collision happened in Stanford Road between Gale Road and Pienaar Street in Gelvandale at about 2.40pm.

Police spokesperson Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said the woman was five months’ pregnant.

“On arrival, the [police] members were informed that the deceased was with her sister and ran in front of the taxi to cross the road.

“The driver of the taxi was unable to stop or swerve out and collided with the deceased,” Janse van Rensburg said.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...
'We will take action': President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Diepsloot protests ...

Most Read