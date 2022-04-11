Pregnant woman killed in Gqeberha hit and run

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a pregnant 38-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Sunday afternoon.

The fatal collision happened in Stanford Road between Gale Road and Pienaar Street in Gelvandale at about 2.40pm.

Police spokesperson Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said the woman was five months’ pregnant.

“On arrival, the [police] members were informed that the deceased was with her sister and ran in front of the taxi to cross the road.

“The driver of the taxi was unable to stop or swerve out and collided with the deceased,” Janse van Rensburg said.

