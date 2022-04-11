Miss Teen Universe SA Eastern Cape Queen celebrates her homecoming

Premium Yolanda Palezweni

Politics Reporter



KwaNobuhle teenager Liyanda Matshoba, who was recently crowned Miss Teen Universe SA Eastern Cape Queen 2022, is already imparting her experiences to the benefit of other aspiring models in her community.



Matshoba, 16, celebrated her homecoming on Sunday at the Kariega Town Hall — a day after she judged auditions for next year’s competition...