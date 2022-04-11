Nelson Mandela Bay leadership summit to explore complex demands on leaders
Heavyweight speakers line up for Boardwalk indaba
The world is at an inflection point in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the demands on leadership are greater and more complex than ever before.
The 2022 Nelson Mandela Bay Leadership Summit will provide an empowering platform for civil society organisations, business, government, innovators, social entrepreneurs and the younger generation to share their views on the types of leadership required to build strategic foresight and ensure sustainable futures for all...
