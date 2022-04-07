Eugene Johnson ‘fires’ Anele Qaba ... but she can’t
Economic development head served with termination letter and told to vacate municipal offices
The fight over control of the City Hall intensified late on Wednesday as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Eugene Johnson sent economic development head Anele Qaba a letter “terminating” his services.
Qaba, who along with several Bay political parties believes he is the rightful acting city manager, was instructed to vacate all municipal offices immediately and return all municipal property...
