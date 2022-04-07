Churches welcome easing of regulations with Easter so close

It is all systems go for churches for the Easter weekend after Covid-19 regulations were lifted, with many hoping to see a full house for their upcoming services.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on Monday night, bringing to an end the state of national disaster after 750 days, but with some restrictions set to stay in place for now and gradually phased out.

The lockdown, which began in March 2020 as a means to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus, included closure of churches.

They later opened, but with a limitation on numbers and close observation of Covid-19 regulations.

Ramaphosa announced that the existing restrictions on gatherings would continue as a transitional measure, meaning that both indoor and outdoor venues can take up to 50% of their capacity without any maximum limit.

This is provided that proof of vaccination or a Covid-19 test not older than 72 hours is shown before entry to the venue.

He said where there was no provision for proof of vaccination or a Covid-19 test, then the current upper limit of 1,000 people indoors and 2,000 people outdoors would remain.

During the state of national disaster in the country, there were reports of churches not adhering to the regulations, with some churches calling for the president to lift the lockdown.

Many churches have since welcomed the president’s announcement, saying they hope it will encourage congregants to go back to worship, as many prepare for the upcoming Holy Week.

Pastor Tian de Beer of the Afrikaanse Baptise Kerk in Newton Park said for quite some time people had been comfortable with staying at home and attending virtual services or watching via YouTube.

He said he hoped that the announcement would encourage those who were reluctant to join the physical worship gatherings at church.

“We are ready for the Easter week as a church and we will continue observing the protocols, but what will be a problem for us is the vaccination processes and demanding proof from our people as we believe that everyone has freedom of choice.”

He said some people might have medical conditions that might prevent them from getting the jab, and it would be unfair for the church to force them to take the jab.

“We have been prepared and we are still going to wear masks and observe social distancing.

“We have been training ourselves for the protocols since the first Sunday the lockdown was relaxed so we are not in panic,” he said.

Bishop Phumelele Koliti, from the Ethiopian Episcopal Church, said their bishops would be meeting this week to deliberate.

He said the church appreciated the proclamation that large numbers were now permitted to attend churches.

“Our churches encouraged all people to vaccinate and approximately 90% of our congregants have vaccinated.

“But we condemn the call that our congregants must present proof of vaccination before entering the church,” he said.

He said the church would make sure people were safe when in the church buildings.

“We will comply to all Covid-19 protocols.”

Reverend Rowan Rogers of the Newton Park Methodist Church said their church leaders had not met yet to discuss the way forward but the church would continue to follow Covid protocols.

He said the church would split Easter services into two offering indoor and outdoor services to make sure everyone got an opportunity while at the same time trying to avoid spreading the virus.

“We are happy with the announcement from the president.

“We hope that this will encourage congregants who are reluctant to come back to church to come back.

“But we have been cautious with the regulations. It won’t be much of a problem for us.”

Rogers said the church had not battled much the past years, but was looking forward to the regulations being relaxed and all going back to normal.

“We can guarantee safety for our congregants.

“We hope that once the church leaders meet they will consider relaxing the seating arrangements,” he said.

The senior pastor of The Potter’s House in Sydenham, Gqeberha, Andrew Anderson, said since the beginning of the state of disaster the church had been observing the regulations and protocols suggested by the government.

He said the past two years had prepared the church and they were now well versed on the importance of the proposed protocols.

“We have three services per week, and for Easter we focus on the resurrection of Jesus, and our church membership is vast and growing but we will keep to the government’s Covid regulations,” he said.

