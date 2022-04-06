Three honorary doctorates as NMU graduation season starts

The late Professor Lungile Pepeta will be awarded an honorary doctorate, along with media personality Noxolo Grootboom and ANC veteran Sindiso Mfenyana, as the graduation season starts.

More than 7,000 graduates are expected to cross the stage at Nelson Mandela University campuses in April.

“NMU is excited to be able to host this flagship event physically and we congratulate all staff and students on their outstanding achievements.

“We are honoured to present Prof Pepeta, Ms Grootboom and Mr Mfenyana with honorary doctorates in recognition of their outstanding contribution to society,” NMU spokesperson Zandile Mbabela said.

Pepeta will be posthumously awarded a Doctor of Health Sciences (honoris causa) for his contributions as a paediatric cardiologist, medical researcher, academic, activist and pioneer, particularly in child health care.

Born in Bizana, he enrolled for the MBChB in the faculty of health sciences at the then University of Transkei (now Walter Sisulu University) in 1992.

After graduating in 1997, he completed an internship at Mthatha General Hospital and qualified as a paediatrician in 2003, thereafter heading the paediatrics division at Frontier Hospital in Komani.

Between 2004 and 2008, he served as a specialist paediatrician, full-time lecturer and fellow, sub-specialising in paediatric cardiology at the Chris Hani-Baragwanath Hospital in Johannesburg through its affiliation with the University of the Witwatersrand.

After obtaining a certificate in cardiology through the College of Paediatricians of SA in 2008, Pepeta returned to the Eastern Cape in 2009 as principal specialist and later head of the department of paediatrics and child health at the Port Elizabeth Hospital Complex.

He established the city’s first paediatric cardiology unit at Dora Nginza Provincial Hospital, where he served until the end of 2015, while also lecturing in paediatric cardiology at the complex and at Walter Sisulu University.

He introduced non-invasive procedures to cure heart disorders and defects in children, and mentored and trained many doctors in paediatrics.

In 2017, Pepeta was appointed executive dean of the faculty of health sciences at Nelson Mandela University, where he served until his death in August 2020.

His award will be accepted by his wife, Dr Vuyo Pepeta.

Grootboom will receive a Doctor of Philosophy (honoris causa) for her contributions to journalism, media, communication and upliftment of the linguistic heritage of SA.

Born in Cacadu, she moved to Gauteng in 1981 where she took a course in computers before becoming a typist at the SABC in 1983.

She worked her way up to production assistant and her love of storytelling and passion for isiXhosa landed her a position as a current affairs producer.

After a stint as a stand-in news reader in 1990 impressed the management, she became an isiXhosa news anchor.