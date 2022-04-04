‘Big Brother’ contestant’s happy family reunion
Bay’s Libo Njomba builds strong friendships — and bags R50,000 worth of prizes
He may not have won the R2m grand prize, but Nelson Mandela Bay Big Brother Mzansi contestant Libo Njomba did not walk away empty-handed when the show ended on Sunday.
Njomba was crowned the winner of the Lotto Star Friday night games, taking home R50,000 worth of prizes...
