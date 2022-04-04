Emotional Maharaj revels in sparkling performance in front of his family

At the end of it all, the emotions that come with a match-winning performance at his home ground and in front of his family got the better of Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj.

After he helped SA to a thumping 220-run victory over hapless Bangladesh in the first session of day five of the first Test at Kingsmead in Durban on Monday, Maharaj battled to control his emotions.

The player of the match ended with highly impressive figures of 7/32 in the second innings, having taken no wickets for 65 runs in the first, his second-best career figures since he claimed 9/21 against Sri Lanka in 2018.

In the first time all the wickets taken by SA fell to spin since the Proteas’ readmission, Maharaj was supported by Simon Harmer, who returned with three of his own as they spun the Tigers out of control with a paltry total of 53.

Dolphins star Maharaj said it was special to dish out a match-winning performance in front of his family and friends at his home stadium.

“It was very emotional for me,” he said. “I love playing cricket here at Kingsmead, which is my home. To have my family witness me help the team over the line is even more special for me.”

SA used the twin spinners for the all of the 19 overs bowled in the second innings. Maharaj admitted that having Harmer operating at the other hand helped SA's cause.