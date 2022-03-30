Students’ fate hangs in the balance due to funding issues
Confusion over registration for NSFAS leaves at least 140 in the lurch at NMU
After checking and rechecking, a group of Nelson Mandela University students feel they were hard done by the institution’s advice regarding their reapplications for NSFAS funding.
The students were told they need not reapply for funding as they were already on the NSFAS system...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.