Students’ fate hangs in the balance due to funding issues

Confusion over registration for NSFAS leaves at least 140 in the lurch at NMU

Premium Simtembile Mgidi

General Reporter



After checking and rechecking, a group of Nelson Mandela University students feel they were hard done by the institution’s advice regarding their reapplications for NSFAS funding.



The students were told they need not reapply for funding as they were already on the NSFAS system...