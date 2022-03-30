Kariega-born comic returns to spread smiles in the Bay

Mario hopes two live performances this week will lead to start of monthly comedy shows

Premium By Tremaine van Aardt -

From Kariega to Cape Town and online to the live stage, comedian Mario Campbell has been making strides in the industry, hosting and partnering with some of SA’s funniest characters.



Campbell will be returning home this week to give the Friendly City a funny side with two live performances and hopes to continue hosting monthly comedy shows after the relaxation of lockdown regulations...