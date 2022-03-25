Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini says there’s deeper meaning to being questioned at police station where revolutionary leaders were killed

Instead, Dlamini said, he grateful he was at the police station, formerly known as John Vorster.

“We lost serious leaders being thrown out of this building,” said Dlamini, adding perhaps his detention there was for him to “listen to the voice of my ancestors. Perhaps my ancestors want to whisper something to me”.

Struggle icons who died at the police station include Ahmed Timol, Neil Aggett and Stanza Bopape, all of whom were murdered by apartheid forces. .

Dlamini thanked EFF leader Julius Malema, who he said was behind his arrest, saying he had given him a spiritual awakening.

Dlamini was arrested shortly after leaving the Kaya FM studios where he had had been interviewed. His arrest was in connection with a case opened by Soweto resident Victor Ramerafe, whose home was allegedly ransacked by Operation Dudula members on Sunday.

The group, which has become notorious for its hands-on approach of rooting out what it claims to be illegal immigrants operating businesses in Gauteng, claimed to be acting on tip-offs from the community that drugs were being sold from Ramerafe’s home.

No drugs were found during the raid and Ramerafe said his property was damaged.

He opened a case against Dlamini with the backing of the EFF.