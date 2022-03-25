Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini says there’s deeper meaning to being questioned at police station where revolutionary leaders were killed
Operation Dudula Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini was on Thursday given a heroes send-off by some of his movement’s members after being taken in for questioning at the Johannesburg Central police station.
Dlamini addressed his members outside the police station shortly after 10pm, saying he had no fear.
Instead, Dlamini said, he grateful he was at the police station, formerly known as John Vorster.
“We lost serious leaders being thrown out of this building,” said Dlamini, adding perhaps his detention there was for him to “listen to the voice of my ancestors. Perhaps my ancestors want to whisper something to me”.
Struggle icons who died at the police station include Ahmed Timol, Neil Aggett and Stanza Bopape, all of whom were murdered by apartheid forces. .
Dlamini thanked EFF leader Julius Malema, who he said was behind his arrest, saying he had given him a spiritual awakening.
Dlamini was arrested shortly after leaving the Kaya FM studios where he had had been interviewed. His arrest was in connection with a case opened by Soweto resident Victor Ramerafe, whose home was allegedly ransacked by Operation Dudula members on Sunday.
The group, which has become notorious for its hands-on approach of rooting out what it claims to be illegal immigrants operating businesses in Gauteng, claimed to be acting on tip-offs from the community that drugs were being sold from Ramerafe’s home.
No drugs were found during the raid and Ramerafe said his property was damaged.
He opened a case against Dlamini with the backing of the EFF.
Vulgar words flew outside the Dobsonville police station between EFF and Operation Dudula members on Wednesday, with the EFF saying it was giving the police seven days to arrest Dlamini.
The EFF’s Sinawo Thambo said the allegations were baseless and accused the operation of black-on-black violence.
“This toy soldier, because he is a coward, has decided to attack the vulnerable and those who cannot defend themselves to push his own agenda,” said Thambo.
Dlamini has denied allegations that he and his members assaulted Ramerafe and damaged his property during their raid of his premises.
Speaking ahead of his detention, Dlamini said he was arrested for fighting crime. He said calls for his arrest by Malema were provocation. He urged his members not to give in, saying they should show “high discipline and high morale” ahead of his court appearance.
Likening himself to slain SACP leader Chris Hani, Dlamini said when the enemy took out Hanit, they did not know others would follow in his footsteps, and called on Operation Dudula members to follow in his footsteps.
Dlamini encouraged them to continue with their work in his absence, saying their first call of duty would be to support the family of murdered Tshegofatso Pule who was heading to court on Friday.
Pule, a Soweto resident, was eight months pregnant when she was found shot and her body hanging from a tree in Durban Deep near Roodepoort in June 2020.
Her boyfriend and the father of her unborn baby, Ntuthuko Shoba, was arrested and charged with her murder.
Shoba was on Friday expected to appear in the Johannesburg high court for judgment to be delivered in his case.
While police were yet to confirm Dlamini’s court appearance, Dudula deputy chairperson Dan Radebe told TimesLIVE Dlamini was set to appear in the Roodepoort magistrate’s court.
