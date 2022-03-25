Kings Beach in Gqeberha was the appropriate venue for the return of SA’s sprinting royalty, Ryle de Morny, who turned back the clock and sizzled to victory in the final of the senior men’s beach sprint.

The King of the Beach is back, a point he hammered home on the opening day of the DHL Lifesaving SA National Championships on Thursday.

He beat longtime friend, club, provincial and international teammate Chevan Clarke, who was a medal winner at the recent Africa Lifesaving Championships in Egypt.

De Morny’s decade of lifesaving success has been celebrated in the colours of False Bay, but this year he is representing Durban Surf and his switch of clubs produced the desired winning result.

He and Clarke will battle for honours in the flags discipline, but De Morny continued to show his longevity and world-class athletic ability in winning the sprint title, especially given an understated build-up to the competition.

While De Morny was reminding everyone of his vintage of a decade of glorious sprint victories, teen sensation Tatum Botha was providing confirmation that she is the real deal.

The youngster pulled off the seemingly impossible, winning the Under-19 Iron title and, an hour later, claiming a dramatic victory in the seniors Iron title in defeating the favourite, Amica de Jager.

Botha is just 17 and it is testimony to her ability that she is competing in certain senior events, but to actually beat De Jager is without doubt her most memorable win.

All the athletes had to contend with the familiar, testing winds in the Friendly City, which was a departure from the earlier part of the week, when the Nippers enjoyed near perfect surf conditions.

Botha had competed in the Pool Competition at Newton Park and was among the team medals, nearly upstaging junior world surfski champion Saski Hockley.

Hockley, though, found her best form to take the gold, having also been among the medals at Newton Park.

The seniors and juniors swapped Newton Park’s pool for the surf and sand of Kings Beach on Thursday, and it was the northern brigade of Harties and Tuks who again proved strongest in the pool events.

Individual age category winners included Harties’ Linique Rowles, in the 14 age category, with 40 points, Harties’ Neil Holtzhausen, 14, (40), Clifton’s Savannah Voigt, 15-16, (38.5), Harties’s Antonie Pieterse, 15-16, (42), Tuks’ Kendra du Toit, 17-18, (47), including an SA record, and Bloemfontein Sentraal’s Len-Douglas Mac Kay, 17-18, with a competition high of 48 points.

In the female 19-29 category, Umhlanga’s Sasha-Lee Nordegen and Durban Surf’s Amica de Jager both finished on 38 points and Tuks’ Kian du Toit ended on 41 in the male 19-29 age group.

Harties, with 256 points, were runaway winners in the combined 14-18 age group.

Umhlanga (129) and Tuks (128) made up the top three.

Tuks’ seniors had no equal over the three days, collectively totalling 174 points to second-placed Umhlanga and Durban Surf’s 38 each.

Tuks were crowned overall junior and senior pool champions with 302.50 points, with Harties second on 284 and Umhlanga third on 167. — Livesaving SA