Lindiwe Sisulu says government dealt with the pandemic ‘excellently’

Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu commended government’s effective response to the Covid-19 pandemic, claiming it managed to rise above challenges brought by the pandemic and the variants over the course of four waves of infections

Sisulu was speaking at the fourth SA Investment Conference where she outlined plans to revive the tourism industry, which has been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic due to travel restrictions.

“I find this country has dealt with the Covid-19 pandemic excellently. We have been methodic, we have been particular about what we do.”

Sisulu said the discovery of the Omicron variant, which was dominant in the fourth wave of infections, presented a challenge when it was labelled “the SA variant”.