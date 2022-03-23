‘We vote for them and they open a case against us?’ – Dudula on EFF in Soweto

Tensions are high outside the Dobsonville police station in Soweto on Wednesday amid a standoff between members of the EFF and Operation Dudula, which raided the house of one of its members after accusing him of dealing in drugs.

The EFF is accompanying Victor Ramerafe to open a case against the group’s frontman, Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini.

Police have been deployed with two police nyalas and a water cannon truck stationed on Elias Motsoaledi Road, which was closed off for most of the morning due to pickets by the groups.

Carrying spears, sticks and golf clubs and donning their red regalia, EFF members assembled at the entrance of the station chanting, while Operation Dudula supporters gathered 30m away and sang anti-immigrant chants.