‘We vote for them and they open a case against us?’ – Dudula on EFF in Soweto

Siviwe Feketha
Political reporter
23 March 2022
Members of Operation Dudula during one of their campaigns, allegedly to root out illegal immigrants.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Tensions are high outside the Dobsonville police station in Soweto on Wednesday amid a standoff between members of the EFF and Operation Dudula, which raided the house of one of its members after accusing him of dealing in drugs.

The EFF is accompanying Victor Ramerafe to open a case against the group’s frontman, Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini.

Police have been deployed with two police nyalas and a water cannon truck stationed on Elias Motsoaledi Road, which was closed off for most of the morning due to pickets by the groups.

Carrying spears, sticks and golf clubs and donning their red regalia, EFF members assembled at the entrance of the station chanting, while Operation Dudula supporters gathered 30m away and sang anti-immigrant chants.

Operation Dudula and other Dudula groupings have recently been in the spotlight over their campaign, which is mainly aimed at evicting illegal immigrants and removing them from informal trading spaces.

The EFF blasted the raids by Operation Dudula, alleging the group’s activities constitute vigilantism and criminality targeting vulnerable people.

The party vowed to back Ramerafe’s legal fight to ensure he received justice for the alleged harassment on Sunday, when he returned home to a large crowd chanting struggle songs as they ordered him to open up for them to search for drugs. 

Operation Dudula member Cheese Kalakala accused the EFF of opening a case against the community by supporting the criminal charges opened against Dlamini.

“We vote for them and they open a case against us? It is my first time in SA to see a political party opening a case against the community,” Kalakala said.

He said the group had received a tipoff from drug users who lived on the streets that drugs were sold at Ramerafe’s home before they raided it.

Dlamini has denied allegations that he assaulted and intimidated Ramerafe or that the group had broken into his house, stolen items and vandalised it.

SowetanLIVE

 

