Limited access around Sandton Convention Centre as investment conference set to start

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) has warned residents there will be limited access in areas around the Sandton Convention Centre from Wednesday evening to Thursday night for the fourth SA Investment Conference.

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes as there will be temporary road closures affecting West Street, Maude Street, 5th Street and Alice Lane.

“NatJoints is satisfied with the safety and security measures put in place to ensure the success of the fourth SA Investment Conference taking place at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on March 24,” said NatJoints spokesperson Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda.

Netshiunda said the NatJoints — which comprises government departments including disciplines within the police service, the military, intelligence co-ordinating committee, Johannesburg metro police, Gauteng traffic police and other law enforcement agencies — have worked closely with the department of trade, industry and competition to ensure delegates and all investors forming part of the conference are safe and feel safe during the event.

“Only people with valid accreditation will be allowed to enter the restricted areas in and around the conference venue. Law enforcement agencies will be out to ensure there is calm and stability for the duration of the event.

“Two speaker’s corners have been reserved for those who would want to air their grievances.”