News

Punish racism in advertising industry, Ndlozi tells SAHRC

The five-day inquiry focuses on the production chain within the advertising sector to look at ways to eliminate racism and other forms of discrimination

Siviwe Feketha
Political reporter
15 March 2022

SA will never be able to stem racism and other forms of discrimination within the country’s advertising sector if a punitive approach is not adopted by the state.

This is according to EFF MP and head of policy Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who on Monday addressed the SA Human Rights Commision’s provincial hearings on racism in the advertising industry...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

'Comair CEO must resign': Numsa | Dozens of flights suspended due to safety ...
Truckers terrorised on Nelson Mandela Bay roads

Most Read