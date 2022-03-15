News

Dangerous prisoners break out of North West correctional facility

Naledi Shange
Reporter
15 March 2022

Four prisoners broke out of the Rooigrond Correctional Facility near Mahikeng in the North West on Tuesday.

Prison authorities and police have launched a manhunt for the fugitives...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

'Comair CEO must resign': Numsa | Dozens of flights suspended due to safety ...
Truckers terrorised on Nelson Mandela Bay roads

Most Read