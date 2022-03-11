Which age group has the highest Covid positivity rate at the moment?

The highest Covid-19 positivity rate is among children aged between 10 and 14 years.

This is according to health minister Joe Phaahla, who warned the age group’s positivity rate was 21%.

Phaahla said this was very concerning and scientists initially believed it was related to the reopening of schools.

He said the surge in Covid-19 infections was not decreasing.

“The percentage testing positive in the past week was highest in Mpumalanga at 14%, followed by Western Cape at 12,6% and North West at 10,5%. All other provinces had a below 10% positivity rate. The positive percentage was higher in the 10-14 year age group at 21%,” said Phaahla.