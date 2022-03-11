Stormers plan to make home games count in URC

Cape side gear up to face Zebre in Stellenbosch on Sunday

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



The Stormers want to make a sequence of seven games at home count in their bid to move up the United Rugby Championship log, assistant coach Dawie Snyman says.



The Cape side’s run of home games starts with a clash against Italian outfit Zebre at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on Sunday (kickoff 6.05pm)...