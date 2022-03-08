News

Covid-19: SA records 801 cases and 62 deaths

By TimesLIVE - 08 March 2022
People wearing face masks attend a mass during Ash Wednesday, at Baclaran Church, in Paranaque City, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 2 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

SA recorded just 801 new Covid-19 cases, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Monday.

There were also 62 deaths recorded. Of these, six took place in the past 24 to 48 hours, with the rest as a result of an ongoing audit.

This means there have been 3,685,120 cases and 99,609 deaths recorded across SA to date.

Of the new cases, 255 were in Gauteng, 157 were in the Western Cape and 124 in KwaZulu-Natal.

The NICD also reported that there were 28 hospital admissions, taking to 2,482 the number of people in hospital for Covid-19 treatment.

TimesLIVE

