ShotSpotter leads police to victim’s body in Helenvale

Police in Gqeberha’s northern areas are investigating a murder after their ShotSpotter system immediately notified officers of a shooting, leading them to discover the victim’s body.

The body of Wade Spence, 25, was found in a passage between Stag Street and Martin Street on Saturday evening, with gunshot wounds to his head and chest.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the discovery was made at about 7.27pm, after the ShotSpotter system was activated.

“The circumstances and motive of the murder are yet to be established, and a case of murder is under investigation,” Naidu said.

ShotSpotter consists of a number of acoustic sensors that are able to distinguish and track the sound of gunfire, then triangulate the location of the shooting.

The system was initially piloted in Nelson Mandela Bay in 2016, but the official rollout started in 2020.

It has proved to be accurate to within a few metres, playing a significant role in reducing violent crime in the gang-plagued northern areas.

