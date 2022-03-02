WATCH LIVE | Julius Malema appears in East London magistrate's court

EFF leader Julius Malema is appearing in the East London magistrate’s court on Wednesday for his firearm discharge trial.

He is accused of firing an automatic rifle at the EFF’s fifth anniversary celebrations at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018.

Malema faces charges of illegal possession of firearms, contravention of the Firearms Control Act, illegal possession of ammunition and recklessly endangering people or property.

