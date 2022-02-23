Journey of womanhood explored in ‘A Coloured-In Girl’

Premium By Roslyn Baatjies -

A six-month writing project, titled A Coloured-In Girl ,for young female singers, storytellers and poets from Gqeberha’s northern areas and Kariega will culminate in the official music and book launch of the project on Saturday.



Funded by the Mandela Bay Development Agency, the project is the brainchild of Gqeberha-born singer and songwriter Mariloe Booysen...