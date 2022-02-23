Journey of womanhood explored in ‘A Coloured-In Girl’
A six-month writing project, titled A Coloured-In Girl ,for young female singers, storytellers and poets from Gqeberha’s northern areas and Kariega will culminate in the official music and book launch of the project on Saturday.
Funded by the Mandela Bay Development Agency, the project is the brainchild of Gqeberha-born singer and songwriter Mariloe Booysen...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.