Action taken to end animal vaccine shortages

Riaan Marais
News reporter
23 February 2022

The beleaguered state-owned Onderstepoort Biological Products (OBP) has assured the public its products should be readily available at the usual retail outlets.

In a statement issued last week,  OBP chair Rene Kenosi said the products now required by the market should be available at retailers that normally stock OBP products...

