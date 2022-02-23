Action taken to end animal vaccine shortages
The beleaguered state-owned Onderstepoort Biological Products (OBP) has assured the public its products should be readily available at the usual retail outlets.
In a statement issued last week, OBP chair Rene Kenosi said the products now required by the market should be available at retailers that normally stock OBP products...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.