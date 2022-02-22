Convicted child rapist denied leave to appeal

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



A KwaNobuhle man, convicted of raping a five-year-old girl, lost his bid for leave to appeal against his conviction and 20-year sentence in the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday.



The 30-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his victim, initially pleaded guilty to assaulting the little girl but denied raping her...