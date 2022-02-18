WATCH LIVE | African Literature scholar Elizabeth Gunner to take the stand at the EFF vs AfriForum case

The High Court in Johannesburg will hear testimony from African Literature scholar professor Elizabeth Gunner in the case between the EFF and lobby group AfriForum.

EFF leader Julius Malema stood by his belief that the singing of the struggle song "Dubula ibhunu" which translates to "Kill the Boer" played no role in farm attacks.

The lobby group argues that the singing of the song incites violence and contributes to an increase in farm attacks.

On his second day of giving evidence, Malema said singing the song did not have the same effect as giving a command.