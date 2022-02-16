News

Teacher shortage at Kariega school results in shut down by parents

By Lynn Spence - 16 February 2022

Teaching and learning came to a grinding halt at Gamble Street Secondary School in Kariega on Wednesday, after parents decided to shut the school due to chronic teacher shortages. 

The school has a shortage of 10 teachers in critical subjects such as English, Afrikaans, and Mathematics as well as that of the principal post. ..

