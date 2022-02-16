Gqeberha’s colosseum must not be dead monument, says EP Rugby boss

Bay stadium games will energise Elephants, bring in crowds to city

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is Gqeberha’s equivalent to Rome’s colosseum and must not be a dead monument shrouded in mist and inactivity, EP’s acting rugby president Maasdorp Cannon says.



Cannon was talking at the City Hall when EP unveiled a Currie Cup 34-man squad they are hoping will win promotion to the Premier Division...