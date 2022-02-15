NMU protests called off after agreement reached

By Zamandulo Malonde and Naziziphiwo Buso -

The Nelson Mandela University’s student representative council and management ironed out an agreement on Monday evening after protesting students blocked entrances to the north and south campuses in Gqeberha, along with the one in George.



The protests began early on Monday with students burning tyres demanding to meet the university’s management about several grievances. ..