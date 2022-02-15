Nelson Mandela Metro’s skills development deputy director dismissed

Nombeko Nkomana to fight ruling that her promotion to post was irregular

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

Nelson Mandela Bay’s skills development deputy director Nombeko Nkomana has been fired after the South African Local Government Bargaining Council ruled that her promotion to the post was irregular.



Her appointment was set aside in January by the council but Nkomana intends appealing against the decision in the labour court...