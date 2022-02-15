Nelson Mandela Metro’s skills development deputy director dismissed
Nombeko Nkomana to fight ruling that her promotion to post was irregular
Nelson Mandela Bay’s skills development deputy director Nombeko Nkomana has been fired after the South African Local Government Bargaining Council ruled that her promotion to the post was irregular.
Her appointment was set aside in January by the council but Nkomana intends appealing against the decision in the labour court...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.