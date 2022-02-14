At least 109 pupils treated for suspected food poisoning

Premium Yolanda Palezweni

Politics Reporter



At least 109 pupils from Ikamva Lesizwe Public School in Kenton-on-Sea received medical treatment on Monday afternoon for suspected food poisoning, believed to have been caused by the umphokoqo (maize meal with sour milk) they ate for lunch.



The pupils started vomiting and experiencing diarrhoea allegedly after eating the meal served at their school during the lunch break as part of the school nutrition programme...