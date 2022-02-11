Love with a dash of comedy a treat for all this Valentine’s Day
Entertaining audiences of all ages, the PE Gilbert and Sullivan Society’s annual Valentine’s cabaret is back with a stellar cast and vocal talent to boot.
For more than 15 years, with only one show missed, the annual showcase brings together some of Nelson Mandela Bay’s hottest talent merged with comedic relief, resulting in a fun night out for all...
