Municipal supply muddying the waters for Bay and Makhanda residents

By Siyamtanda Capa and Simtembile Mgidi -

It is brown and has a pungent smell, but you can drink it — or so says the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.



While many residents across the city have battled without water for several weeks, those lucky enough to have the precious resource are too scared to drink what is flowing from their taps...