Herald stalwart meets final deadline

Much-loved journalist, defender of the underdog and mentor of young people Bob Kernohan has died.

Slightly built, with a big personality and a broad Glaswegian accent which he retained even after 50 years in SA, Kernohan, 73, worked at The Herald, the Weekend Post and the Evening Post.

He succumbed to cancer and diabetes complications on Monday morning.

Kernohan’s daughter, Helen, said her father, who had been living at El Shaddai Old Age Home in Morningside since May, had retained his love of newspapers until the end.

“We spoke to some of my dad’s fellow-residents and they said they would remember him as a humble person who would speak up for anyone who people were being nasty to.

“He also read the newspaper every morning and kept them informed on current affairs.”

She said her father had loved people.

“He was always very against apartheid and there was always that cohesiveness in our household.

“That was how he and my mum brought up my sister and I.

“He always put other people first.”

Helen said her father had loved their home in Twickenham Road in Central which had been in the family since 1894.

“He loved tinkering around the house and collecting old things.”

She said most of all, however, her father had loved her mother, Sally, also a journalist, who died in 2015.

“When she passed I think he lost a big part of himself.

“When he got cancer I think he just wanted to be back with her.

“Each year the anniversary of her death on March 2 was very difficult for him and I think this time it was just too much.

“In some ways, he died of a broken heart.”

Kernohan was diagnosed with myeloma in 2017 and two years ago had to have the blood vessels in his legs fused after developing a diabetic ulcer.

Long-time colleague and friend, former chief sub, night editor and motoring editor Bobby Cheetham said he had initially met Kernohan on the Diamond Field Advertiser in Kimberley when Kernohan came out from Scotland in 1971, and they had been reunited after they both moved to Port Elizabeth to work at Newspaper House.

“Bob was an excellent journalist, very meticulous.

“He was always full of jokes. When people asked him why he originally came out to SA he would say, ‘Mummy said I must go to Africa to rough it’.

“Bob has been suffering with ill health for some time but still his death comes as a shock.”

Another old friend and colleague, former features editor Sue Stead said she would remember Kernohan most of all for his kindness and generosity.

“He was a fine reporter, news editor and business editor before moving across to production.

“In that time he mentored so many young journalists and he was always there for those who needed a shoulder.

“I will remember him with great affection as a journalist and a friend.

“Most of all he was a wonderful human being.”

Former news editor Pat Sydie said Kernohan had left journalism for a stint heading up communications at a couple of motor corporations and had then returned to take up several important roles at Newspaper House.

“He was a great journo and sub-editor and at one stage moved across to edit business.

“He was always cheerful and very helpful to the younger journalists.

“He was also very involved in the SA Union of Journalists.”

Freelance sub-editor and columnist Xolisa Phillip, who was one of the young journalists Kernohan mentored, said she was deeply saddened by the news of his passing.

“Bob was my intro to the newsroom and indeed there is a group of black women sub-editors around the country who he trained, mentored and championed.

“On several occasions he opened his house to us interns and we had some epic dinners there, telling stories and jokes.

“He had strong views but such a heart for people. Nothing ever fazed him.”

Kernohan leaves behind his daughters Helen and Alison.

