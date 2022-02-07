News

WATCH LIVE | Singing of ‘shoot the Boer’ in court again

By TimesLIVE - 07 February 2022

AfriForum wants the EFF and its leaders to apologise publicly and pay damages for singing the anti-apartheid song Dubul’ ibhunu, which translates to “shoot the Boer, on different occasions.

AfriForum is instituting a civil case against the EFF in court on Monday.

