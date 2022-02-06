Man dies after car lands in flooded Centurion river

The body of a man was pulled out of a vehicle submerged in the flooded Hennops River in the Centurion suburb of Clubview on Sunday.

ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said two cyclists noticed the vehicle in the river.

“It is unknown how the vehicle ended up in the river, but two passing cyclists noticed it and called for help suspecting that the driver was still trapped inside. The SAPS Diving Team, GPG Rescue and ER24 paramedics were on the scene at 7.59am,” Campbell said.

Rescue crews made numerous attempts to get to the vehicle in the raging river.

“Just before 13:00 (1pm) the divers along with GPG Rescue managed to pull the body of a man from the submerged vehicle. ER24 declared the man dead on arrival and handed the scene over to the SA Police Service,” said Campbell.

TimesLIVE