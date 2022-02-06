Sensational Slater wins Pipeline 30 years after his first triumph

Just short of his 50th birthday Kelly Slater has reignited debate about whether he may be the greatest athlete of all time

Premium By Reuters -

Kelly Slater conquered life-threatening waves, the world’s best surfers and his own age to win his eighth Pipeline Pro in Hawaii on Saturday, 30 years after winning the contest for the first time.



Six days before his 50th birthday, Slater's win over Hawaii’s Seth Moniz reignited debate about whether the Floridian might be the greatest athlete of all time, let alone best surfer ever...