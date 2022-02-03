New Brighton children’s exhibition a work of heart

By Simtembile Mgidi -

Watching children play on the streets of New Brighton sparked an idea to host a creative arts programme at the Red Location Museum for budding young artists — and the class has since increased from 20 to 150 children.



Throughout 2021, the children put paint to canvas and now they will be celebrating their hard work with an exhibition at the Mendi Arts Centre...