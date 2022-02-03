Soccer

Chippa gunning for AmaTuks

There’ll be a happy ending to our Nedbank Cup campaign this time around, says winger Mokhele

Premium
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter
03 February 2022

Chippa United will launch a full-on attack on University of Pretoria when the sides meet in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup at the Tuks Stadium on Friday (3pm), winger Maloisane Mokhele said.

In 2021, the Gqeberha-based side reached the final of the competition, but lost 1-0 to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (now Marumo Gallants)...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Covid-19 in SA: Is this the start of the end?
SAA, SARS and Guptas: Who is implicated in first state capture commission ...

Most Read