Foundation to hold Valentine’s Day debate on teenage pregnancy

By Simtembile Mgidi -

With the high rate of teenage pregnancy in SA, a Gqeberha organisation is hoping to educate New Brighton school pupils that getting too close this Valentine’s Day could have consequences.



The Sophumelela Foundation is organising a debate for 13 primary and four high schools in New Brighton on the topic of teenage pregnancy, at the Mendi art centre on February 14. ..