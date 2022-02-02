Epilepsy won’t dent young sportswoman’s Ironman dream

By Roslyn Baatjies -

Being diagnosed with epilepsy might be devastating for many people, but Kariega resident Lenae Naidoo used her juvenile myoclonic epilepsy diagnosis as the motivation to live her life to the full.



Naidoo, 23, completed her biokinetics degree studies at Nelson Mandela University in 2021 and is preparing to participate in her third Argus Cycle Tour in 2022. ..