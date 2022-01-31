Scribante gears up lightning-quick Lambo for Kyalami showdown

Premium By Tremaine van Aardt -

What do a cement manufacturer, a supercar and construction company have in common? All three intend to fly the Bay’s flag high at the upcoming Kyalami 9 Hour.



One of the city’s famed motoring names, Silvio Scribante, will be rubbing tyres with some of the world’s best drivers at the weekend as he pulls up to the starting grid in his Cemza-wrapped yellow Lamborghini Huracán. ..