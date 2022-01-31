News

Bay businesswoman denies cashing in on Covid-19 contract, and takes municipality to high court over nonpayment

Premium
Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter
31 January 2022

A business owner has hit back at the SIU after its Covid-19 spending report revealed that she had overcharged the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality by R16.7m — yet she insists she has not received a cent.

Instead, Sanibyte (Pty) Ltd CEO Patricia Hoho has turned to the high court in Gqeberha  to try to force the municipality to pay up R19.20m allegedly owed to her for services rendered and other fees...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Satisfy your sweet tooth on World Chocolate Cake Day
Get the lowdown from Putco Mafani on his tabletop dance

Most Read