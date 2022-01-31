Bay businesswoman denies cashing in on Covid-19 contract, and takes municipality to high court over nonpayment

Premium Yolanda Palezweni

Politics Reporter



A business owner has hit back at the SIU after its Covid-19 spending report revealed that she had overcharged the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality by R16.7m — yet she insists she has not received a cent.



Instead, Sanibyte (Pty) Ltd CEO Patricia Hoho has turned to the high court in Gqeberha to try to force the municipality to pay up R19.20m allegedly owed to her for services rendered and other fees...